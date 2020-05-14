LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- As businesses across the valley and the country start to reopen, health officials now require different establishments to have plexiglass dividers for customers and workers.
The demand for plexiglass and plastic has created a rush on orders for The Plastic Man in Las Vegas.
"We've been getting 50 calls an hour," said owner Jose Leyva.
"It's just nonstop," said wife Sonia Leyva.
Before the pandemic, the company made plastic displays for conventions, casinos, retail stores, booths, and art.
Business came to a halt during the shutdown, but the company donated face shields for medical workers and ventilator boxes for COVID-19 patients.
Demand started to come in, from doctor's offices, then fast food restaurants, and now offices, salons, gas stations and convenience stores.
Nationwide, manufacturers warn there is about to be a shortage of plastics and plexiglass due to the high demand.
"I got enough [supply] to keep me going, but the delivery [of new material] is July 2 to July 4," Leyva said.
Leyva warns small businesses, if they foresee a need plastic or plexiglass, to put in an order very soon; workers are encouraged to take measurements before calling manufacturers for options, which may soon become limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.