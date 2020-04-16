HENDERSON (FOX5)-- Small businesses are leaning on each other to stay afloat on Water Street.
"We don’t have any sales coming in, no sales at all," Juan Vazquez said. He owns Juan's Flaming Fajitas.
The restaurant's two locations have been closed for a month.
"We're just tired of doing nothing," he said. So they're preparing to start curbside sales next week.
"I think it’s only going to be 20% of our sales," he said.
Slumping sales have forced Vazquez to temporarily lay off more than 200 people.
"If we can make half of our sales, then we can bring back our staff," he said.
It's a similar story down the street at Mojave Brewing.
"We're nervous that we’re going to lose our good people because right now this is all we can afford," John Griffith said. Right now, it's just Griffith and his partner working at the brewery daily.
"We felt like we took off like a rocket!" Griffith said. They just opened the brewery two months ago. "When you haven't been open for a very long time, it's difficult to make ends meet."
They are able to still bottle and can their beers for pick-up. "With that, we've been able to keep the lights on," Griffith said.
The past month has been a roller coaster for the new business.
"Very high-highs when we find out we can do curbside and we can stay in business and some low-lows when we struggle to find funding," he said.
Chef Fleming's bake shop has been on Water Street for more than a decade. His shop is still open, but like the other businesses, have had to cut staffing to stay afloat.
"It's hard to see the street, no traffic whatsoever," Chef Flemming said.
The bakery storefront is open two days a week and offers phone orders for curbside pick-up the rest of the week.
"Quite honestly, we’re selling more bread than we ever have," he said.
It's still not enough to survive for very long. "Our landlord still wants rent, the people who supply our flour still want to get paid," the chef said.
Seeing Water Street like this is something he never imagined.
"I've seen this town grow since 1980 and I’m afraid people won’t have money to come to Vegas for the next year or so," he said.
So until then, businesses are banding together and supporting each other.
"Water Street has been a blessing," Vazquez said.
"We're still excited about things, but when you put them on hold, it's hard. It's hard to wait," Griffith said.
You can support the local businesses on Water Street by clicking here.
