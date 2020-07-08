LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With COVID-19 cases increasing across the Las Vegas Valley, many people wonder what the protocol is if a staff member at a business or office were to test positive for the virus.
Business owners do not have to notify all of their employees of the positive case if they do not wish to, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
Once a positive case has been identified, the Southern Nevada Health District initiates contact tracing to determine any employees who may have come into close contact with the infected staff member. Once identified, these individuals would then be notified of the positive case.
When asked why employers aren't required to disclose that a staff member has tested positive, @SNHDinfo's Dr. Leguen says when there's a positive case at a business, SNHD initiates contact tracing to determine who may have been exposed to the case. https://t.co/S6xPe6qTuf— FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) June 30, 2020
However, due to privacy, the employees who were notified after coming into close contact with the person would not be told the identity of the sick worker.
While some businesses may choose to identify their entire staff, they do not have to.
The Health District notes that it would only identify a specific location of a positive case if it is necessary to conduct a widespread or public notification.
Visit southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/coronavirus#cases for more information.
