LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- Some business owners say they're scared of a second lockdown as coronavirus cases continue to spike in Nevada.
"i just wish that we just took better precautions in the beginning so we wouldn't have to be at this point," said Jerome Burk, owner of Don't Blink Motivation.
Burk teaches group fitness classes and said the togetherness is what makes the program work.
"Understanding what they're doing, seeing that they're not struggling or they're struggling with me so if I do my best, they're doing their best and we can do this together," Burk said.
He said the first shutdown was tough for his business and a second could be devastating
"We need the customers," Burke said. "We need the clientele."
Burk said it wouldn't only hurt financially, but it would affect clients too. He's cancelled his group workout classes for the next three weeks after hearing the governor's recommendations.
Capelli Salon owner, Carletta Oneal said during the first shutdown, her industry struggled as a whole.
"It was a really tough," Oneal said. "When we can't work, it ties to not feeling so great. A lot of the girls felt really down. So we really had to stick together."
She understands why there may be need for a second lockdown.
"I see that if people are getting sick, we need to care about other people's health," Oneal said.
She said this one would definitely harm families.
"We have over 40 employees and their families depend on them having a secure place to work," Oneal said. "It affects people livelihoods and that's not a fun place to be."
Both business owners said they've been following COVID-19 directives set by the state. If a second lockdown becomes a reality, they said they would comply.
"We want to keep the community safe," Oneal said. "We want to keep our stylists safe, we want them to have a place to come back to."
(1) comment
One of the rules in America is that the Democrats will destroy your busienss. Its not a if its a when. Have plenty of cash on hand because you will need it to survive
