LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Clark County takes the next step to reopening, Saturday, when capacity increases to 80% indoors and social distancing switches to just three feet.
The plexiglass business boomed last spring when sneeze guard barriers became a necessity for businesses to stay open.
"Front counters, offices, medical, they all needed the guards to attend to customers,” owner of Plastic Man Las Vegas Sonia Leyva said. “So that's kind of where we ended up being the saviors.”
Business increased nearly 200%, according to the company.
The demand for coronavirus protective equipment has decreased as more restrictions have been lifted.
There are some casinos and other businesses that have taken down some safety guards, however Jose and Sonia Leyva, the owners of Plastic Man, said overall not many businesses have asked to remove the barriers.
The company predicts places like medical offices may not get rid of them for a long time, but it could come soon for some industries anxious for normalcy.
"At restaurants and bars it’s going to be more and more that will want to remove it,” Jose Leyva said. "Some casinos say they're going to remove it, and some say they're going to leave it there. They don’t know what’s coming next."
Restaurants are gearing up to welcome more customers on May 1.
"We can get everyone a little closer, and the tables will be a little bigger," owner of Todd’s Unique Dining in Henderson Todd Clore said.
Starting May 1 you can dine with a group as large as 12. Right now Todd’s can only have 11 tables operating.
Many of the tables are booths and capacity and social distancing rules have closed off every other booth. The social distance change will allow a few more tables to open.
"The part that really makes a difference is the families and celebrations,” Clore said.
However, Clore said returning to 100% capacity will make the biggest difference. That would allow his restaurant to open bar seating and nearly double the amount of tables.
Back at Plastic Man, there are not as many jobs to protect from coronavirus, but plenty of new projects are fueling the full service shop.
"Retail is actually coming back. More openings at malls, more stores and that's what's keeping us going," Jose said.
Owner of the Plastic Man said they won’t truly know if companies will start taking down the barriers until all the restrictions are lifted.
