LAS VEGAS (AP) — Clark County and Las Vegas business leaders tried Sunday to calm the public’s fears as some residents keep panic shopping in the city over concerns of the coronavirus.
As of Saturday, health officials have announced 21 cases of coronavirus in Nevada with 16 cases in Clark County, four in Washoe County and one in Carson City.
Meanwhile, Las Vegas has been hit hard by convention cancellations, a decline in visitation and layoffs at Strip resorts and related industries.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that many shoppers continue to stock up on food and some household supplies at supermarkets and big-box retailers.
At a news conference Sunday, the vice president of risk management for a local trucking company said companies are pushing out more products to meet the sharp increase in demand.
County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick said people should buy up to two weeks of supplies, but not stock up for a month.
“We have many people within our community that are on a fixed income or they don’t have the ability to stock up,” Kirkpatrick said. “So we need to ensure that when they can go to the grocery store that there is product available for them.”
On Saturday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department urged citizens not to go to supermarkets and other such stores and hoard supplies like toilet paper.
