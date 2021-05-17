LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Many small businesses don’t have the luxury of having a human resources department or lawyers to help navigate COVID-19 and mask guidelines.
The Nevada Division of Industrial Relations, which OSHA is a part of, is willing to help businesses that have questions.
“If they have a few simple questions that we can answer over the phone, we would do that. If they need an on-site consultation, that may take a couple of hours. It depends on what they’re looking for and how complex the business is,” said DIR Relations Administrator Victoria Carreon.
One question some are asking is whether employers can ask employees about their vaccination status.
“The employer can ask whether or not the employee is vaccinated, but it can be a yes or no question. If the employer wants further documentation they can ask for that, but that information needs to be kept confidential,” said Carreon.
“While you can ask an employee whether the employee has been vaccinated, and some businesses have had mandates or obligations for employees to be vaccinated, most have not,” said Aviva Gordon.
Aviva Gordon is a managing member of the Gordon Law Firm. She represents several small and mid-sized businesses. Gordon says businesses should focus more on strictly following COVID-19 and mask guidelines than on finding out the vaccination status of employees.
“If someone gets sick and it’s a bad version of it or there’s a death associated with it, they can get sued for that in the event they don’t follow what the guidance is,” said Gordon.
Gordon also said there are laws to protect businesses that adhere to guidelines.
“Under Nevada law there was a special session of the Legislature of this past summer in SB4; was passed. SB4 gives protection against liability of businesses that follow CDC guidelines,” said Gordon.
Gordon said it’s in a private businesses interest to eliminate or limit potential liability issues and says that would include maintaining the use of masks, until government makes other big changes to mask regulations, such as dropping their use altogether.
Any small business that needs guidance on mask or safety issues can reach out the Division of Industrial Relations by calling 702-486-9140.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.