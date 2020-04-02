VEGAS (FOX5) – A Las Vegas franchise owner is adapting his business model to stay open during the coronavirus outbreak. Rom Ben Eliyahu opened Donna Italia Las Vegas about three years ago. The international franchise operates using a business to business model. Eliyahu operated the west coast hub supplying Italian-made pizzas to hotels, amusement parks, schools, national parks and strip casinos.
“Before coronavirus, the business just grew every day,” said Eliyahu. “We were partnering up [with new] clients all over the west coast. Overnight all our clients just got shut down.”
With endless inventory and no clients, Eliyahu said he began selling his pizzas at bulk pricing to his friends and family.
“We said well we have more than a 130 thousand pizzas in our storage, in our freezers why don’t we offer it to our friends and family and to our closed community,” he said.
When several orders came in, Eliyahu saw the demand for bake from home pizzas. He opted to offer the pizzas to the general public. Donna Italia revamped its website to do online ordering and same-day no contact delivery.
Donna Italia’s pizzas are hand stretched and assembled with authentic Italian ingredients in Italy. The pizzas are frozen and shipped to be baked by clients.
“Our pizzas are made out of the best ingredients Italy has to offer,” said Eliyahu. “So no preservatives, no added sugar. It’s not a pizza that you were able to buy as a customer before that.”
Eliyahu said his business won’t be pulling in nearly the same revenue with online orders but found the community support encouraging. Eliyahu said he’s looking into hiring delivery drivers and a marketing team to keep up with the demand from local families.
“To have our heads up above water as a company is going to take a lot of hard work,” he said. “But everybody has gotten hit. So we just need to stay focused on what we can do not what we can’t do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.