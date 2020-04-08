LAS VEGAS (FOX55) -- Wednesday marked the first day of Passover with Jewish people around the valley celebrating through the traditional Passover Seder.
A Henderson Deli owner said the holiday generated the most business they’ve had in weeks.
“Business is down 65%,” chef and co-owner Michael Weiss said. “Normally we do about 650 matzo balls. Today, we’re only going to do about 320-something. So, we’re grateful for the business we are getting. Just not what we’d normally do.”
Weiss said they’ve had to adapt for Passover amid the pandemic.
“We placed the order about four days ago,” said one customer waiting for his order.
“They have a drive-up curbside,” said another.
“Then, we deliver the order outside to them like that,” Weiss said while pointing out a staff member loading food into a customer’s trunk.
He said Wednesday’s deliveries actually exceeded their expectations.
“Most people do have a good heart and they know we’re in a predicament right now - little mom and pop shops like us,” he said. “They probably figure – hey, this is a good holiday. We’re going to celebrate no matter what. Why not help out the local businesses and try to give them some business."
