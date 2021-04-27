LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Organizers of the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert announced on Tuesday that this year's event will not take place.
In a posting shared on its website and social media pages, Burning Man announced that it would instead focus on "Black Rock City 2022."
Burning Man was canceled in 2020 as well amid the coronavirus pandemic.
