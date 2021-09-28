LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District started rolling out Pfizer booster shot at public sites throughout the valley on Tuesday, but plenty of Nevadans have questions if they should or should not get the booster shot.
Dr. Anastasia Karamanides of P3 Medical Group gets multiple questions daily.
"It's a common question. And it's on a lot of people's minds," Karamanides said.
SHOULD I GET A BOOSTER?
According to the CDC guidelines, the following people who already completed two shots of the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster six months later, if they are:
- 65 years and older
- 50-64 with severe risk for COVID-19
- 18-49 with underlying medical conditions
- have exposure to COVID-19 through their occupation or institutional setting
"After the age of 65, our bodies don't respond to vaccines as well as those that are younger. And so those are the ones that need boosters, but also people who have compromised immune systems," Karamanides said.
CAN I GET THE PFIZER BOOSTER IF I RECEIVED MODERNA OR JOHNSON & JOHNSON?
No.
Only a booster shot for Pfizer recipients has been approved, and the Food and Drug Administration is set to review the other vaccine candidates for booster guidelines in the future. There is no "mixing" doses at this time.
SHOULD I GET A BOOSTER BASED ON MY JOB?
Though medical workers are priority groups recommended for a booster, the CDC and FDA expanded eligibility based on jobs, from prison employees to teachers.
"Whoever is in touch with a lot of the general public is at higher risk, whether that be servers, whether it be first responders, police officers and people in medicine," Karamanides said.
CAN I WAIT TO GET A BOOSTER?
Depending on the patient, your doctor may say it's OK to wait.
"The recommendation is to wait at least six months and get a booster. Some of my patients are very leery and I tell them, 'give it another month or two. Get your flu vaccine.' In the meantime, make sure you're immunized against pneumonia if you need it, and give it a month or two. Let's see if other or different recommendations come out," Karamanides said.
WHO DOESN'T NEED A BOOSTER, OR SHOULD NOT GET ONE?
Karamanides clarified that the FDA and CDC do not recommend that everyone get a booster.
"If you're young and healthy, you should not get it right now. There is no recommendation for it. And folks who had a severe reaction to the initial vaccine series should not be getting a booster," Karamanides said.
