LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Burlington Stores reopened their stores in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday.
According to a news release, as the stores reopen, "safety measures include but are not limited to social distancing measures, wider check-out lanes and one entrances and exits throughout the store, cart wipes and masks for all associates."
- Las Vegas, NV (West Sahara) (5959 West Sahara Avenue): store hours [9 a.m. – 9 p.m.]
- Las Vegas, NV (Paradise) (4750 South Eastern Ave): store hours [9 a.m. – 9 p.m.]
- Henderson, NV (570 North Stephanie Street): store hours [9 a.m. – 9 p.m.]
- North Las Vegas, NV (2189 W Craig Rd): store hours [9 a.m. – 9 p.m.]
- Las Vegas, NV (Sahara Center) (1000 W Sahara Avenue, Suite 130): store hours [9 a.m. – 9 p.m.]
- Las Vegas, NV (Showcase Mall) (3767 S Las Vegas Blvd Suite 10): store hours [9 a.m. – 9 p.m.]
- Las Vegas, NV (Best in the West) (2150 N Rainbow Blvd): store hours [9 a.m. – 9 p.m.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.