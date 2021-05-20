MGM Grand Exterior

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Another buffet on the Las Vegas Strip will soon make its return.

According to a news release, the MGM Grand Buffet will reopen Wednesday, May 26 at 7 a.m.

The release states that food selections include items such as made-to-order omelets, buttermilk pancakes, breakfast sides and pastry assortments to fresh pasta, seafood, BBQ ribs, lasagna, salads, soups and a dessert bar with cookies, donuts, brownies, pies, cheesecakes and more.

Hours of operation will be Thursday – Monday from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. with pricing as follows:

Monday, Thursday, Friday: $25.99 per person

Saturday and Sunday: $29.99 per person

Children 5 years of age and under eat complimentary at all meal periods

