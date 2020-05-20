LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Craving some buffalo wings? Buffalo Wild Wings has announced it will reopen all of its dining rooms in the Las Vegas Valley on May 27.
According to a news release, Buffalo Wild Wings is implementing safety protocols to ensure the safety of guests and team members.
Among other safety measures, tables and chairs in the dining room and bar areas have been removed or specific tables/sections will not be in use to allow for a 6' minimum of distance between guests. Single-use disposable menus and condiments will be provided to all guests, as well as, single-use cutlery and beverage cups.
Buffalo Wild Wings said that wellness checks will be conducted upon team members' arrival for each shift.
The reopenings will also include the Buffalo Wild Wings on the Strip at the Miracle Mile Shops as it has an outdoor facing entrance.
