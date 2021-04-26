LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Bruno Mars will return to the stage on the Las Vegas Strip over the Fourth of July weekend at Park MGM.
According to a news release, Mars will begin with shows July 3 and 4 at Park Theater, followed by four additional July performances.
The six show dates are:
- Saturday, July 3, 2021
- Sunday, July 4, 2021
- Friday, July 9, 2021
- Saturday, July 10, 2021
- Friday, July 23, 2021
- Saturday, July 24, 2021
Tickets for all six shows start at $99.50, plus applicable service charges, and go on sale to the general public Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.
M life Rewards loyalty members will receive access to a pre-sale running Thursday, April 29 from 10 a.m. PT to 10 p.m. PT. To join the M life Rewards program, or for more information, visit mlife.com.
George Kliavkoff, MGM Resorts' President of Entertainment & Sports, provided the following statement on Mars' return.
“The opportunity to relaunch our Las Vegas entertainment offerings with Bruno Mars, one of the music industry's iconic superstars, is a moment we've all been anticipating for more than a year. Our guests will be thrilled to hear he is returning to Park MGM to do what he does best – entertain with that high energy and passion that is unmatched on the stage.”
