LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Vegas headliner Bruno Mars is giving back to the city he performs in by donating $1 million to the MGM Resorts Foundation to support MGM employees impacted economically by the coronavirus.
Mars has performed limited shows at The Park Theater at Park MGM since 2016.
A rep for Mars said, "With the closures across Las Vegas, Bruno wanted to show his appreciation to the amazing employees who help make these shows possible in hopes that we’ll all be out of this situation and having fun together again very soon.”
The money will go toward The MGM Resorts Foundation’s Employee Emergency Grant Fund & Children’s Medical Support Fund, which helps employees who have been laid off or furloughed due to the coronavirus crisis.
“We consider Bruno Mars as part of the MGM family and appreciate what he is doing to help our employees and their families during these uncertain times,” said Bill Hornbuckle, Acting CEO and President of MGM Resorts International. “We recently expanded the eligibility requirements for the fund to help as many employees as we can who are impacted by the crisis, and this donation will help us expand our reach even further.”
To learn more about The MGM Resorts Foundation, visit www.mgmresortsfoundation.org.
