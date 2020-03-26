FILE - In this May 27, 2018 file photo, Bruno Mars performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo in Napa, Calif. Cardi B may have backed out of the Bruno Mars tour, but he's found four other acts to hit the road with him. Mars announced Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, that Boyz II Men, Charlie Wilson, Ciara and "Boo'd Up" singer Ella Mai will perform during his upcoming fall concerts on his 24K Magic World Tour. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)