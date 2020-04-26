LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On paper, Warren Klein is just one of thousands in Nevada who’ve now died from COVID-19. But his brother tells FOX5 he’s anything but a number.
Sunday, we learned how Warren was a New York native who considered himself a Las Vegan. He spent four decades in the valley after graduating from UNLV managing popular local restaurants like Hamburger Mary's and Big Dog's bar before opening his own spot - The Garlic Café. His brother said he used his connections to then transition into real estate.
“We couldn't even go to a restaurant,” his brother Sam Klein said. “He knew everybody. Even when we would go to the strip, he knew people there. They would go, 'Oh, hey, Warren!' It just blew me away."
Warren's brother Sam, referred to him in a Sunday interview as “Mr. Las Vegas.”
"He loved Las Vegas and he was the ambassador there and knew everything about the town," Klein said.
But even Mr. Las Vegas couldn't fight off COVID-19.
His brother Sam said only a month prior he was in town visiting Warren. He was helping with things around the house while Warren dealt with a separate medical issue. Sam kissed his brother’s forehead before he left town and warren got out fine just a few days later.
But then, Warren checked himself back in to the hospital.
"I was talking to him on Saturday. And the next thing I know, on Sunday, they incubated him and sedated him because he had trouble breathing. And that was the last time I talked to him and it happened so quickly,” Klein said. “I couldn't ask him about any of his affairs. I couldn't talk to him on the phone about what he'd want if something was to happen. And then, I get a call on the 30th from Desert Springs Hospital that he'd passed away. As I'm on the phone talking to the nurse, I get an alert from CNN saying that the death toll hit 3000 in the U.S. and that was on March 30th. And you can see where we're at now. It's just...Just terrible."
Sam said he's struggling to find closure. Warren never made a will. He didn't have kids of his own. They didn't even get to have a proper funeral. They had to do it digitally.
"Tradition of the Jewish tradition, you put the dirt, you shovel the dirt on the casket to say goodbye and any last bit of guilt you know and... I can't do that,” he said. “I did it with my mom and my dad and he was 66 you know, still young."
Sam said he always looked up to his older brother. He knew he was kind and caring. But now that he's passed Sam says in a way it feels like he knows him better than ever.
"Seeing his relationship with other people has really helped my sister and my brother and I to really respect warren more than just being a brother but being a person that touched people's lives," Klein said.
Warren Klein’s obituary can be found here:
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/las-vegas-nv/warren-klein-9105968
