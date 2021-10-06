LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Longing for a trip across the pond? British Airways announced that it will resume service between Las Vegas and London Heathrow in November.
According to the airline, starting Nov. 1, British Airways will resume daily non-stop service between Las Vegas' McCarran airport and London's Heathrow airport.
The airline said flight BA274 departs Las Vegas at 8.50 p.m. and arrives London the next afternoon at 2:50 p.m. However, on Thursdays the flight departs at 9 p.m. and arrives the next day at 3 p.m.
Marie Hilditch, British Airways’ Head of North America sales, provided the following statement:
We can’t wait to welcome our customers back on board our Las Vegas flights and we are honored to be playing our part in reuniting families and friends with their loved ones after such a long time apart.
The safety of our customers and colleagues has always been at the heart of everything we do. We know some customers won’t have flown for a long time, we can assure them we have a range of Covid-19 measures in place to provide stress and hassle-free travel.
