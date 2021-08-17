LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Boyd Gaming is set to host four COVID-19 vaccination sites throughout August.
Cannery Casino Hotel
The Club, located near the hotel front desk.
Friday, August 20 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
2121 E. Craig Road
North Las Vegas, NV 89030
Fremont Hotel and Casino
Between Tony Roma’s and the Fremont Race & Sports Book.
Friday, August 27 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
200 E. Fremont Street
Las Vegas, NV 89101
Both sites are free and open to all Nevada residents ages 12 and up. No appointments are required. All three approved vaccines will be available.
Locals can also receive a free vaccine at the NV Energy Senior Energy Assistance at the Orleans Hotel and Casino on Tuesday, August 24 and at Aliante Casino on Thursday, August 26. Both clinics will be open 8 a.m. to noon.
Anyone who gets a vaccine at one of the four locations will receive a free gift.
