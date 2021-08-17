vaccine generic

A health worker prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Boyd Gaming is set to host four COVID-19 vaccination sites throughout August. 

Cannery Casino Hotel

The Club, located near the hotel front desk.

Friday, August 20 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

2121 E. Craig Road

North Las Vegas, NV 89030

Fremont Hotel and Casino

Between Tony Roma’s and the Fremont Race & Sports Book.

Friday, August 27 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

200 E. Fremont Street

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Both sites are free and open to all Nevada residents ages 12 and up. No appointments are required. All three approved vaccines will be available.

Locals can also receive a free vaccine at the NV Energy Senior Energy Assistance at the Orleans Hotel and Casino on Tuesday, August 24 and at Aliante Casino on Thursday, August 26. Both clinics will be open 8 a.m. to noon. 

Anyone who gets a vaccine at one of the four locations will receive a free gift. 

