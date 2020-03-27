LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Boyd Gaming on Friday issued a memo to staff to update employees on how it will handle team member pay moving forward.
As part of the memo, Boyd announced that the company will continue to pay full-time and part-time team members through April 10.
"You will not be required to take additional PTO to receive this benefit; however, you must still be available to work during this time if your job is essential, or if we need to prepare your property for re-opening," said Keith Smith, Boyd Gaming president and CEO.
Smith added that employees' existing benefits coverage will also continue through this period.
Over a six-day period earlier this month, Boyd closed 29 properties in 10 states in compliance with orders from state and local officials aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19, the letter says. The company also closed Lattner Entertainment, its slot route operation in Illinois, and Vacations Hawaii, Boyd's Honolulu-based charter service.
Additionally, Smith's letter noted that Boyd's corporate office in Las Vegas has been reduced to essential staff only.
"In all, nearly 25,000 team members have been directly impacted by the closure of every property in our company," the letter said.
Smith said that Boyd will reopen for business as soon as state officials agree that it is safe to do so.
(1) comment
Why is a gaming company's corporate office still open? What type of essential business does it fall under in the list of essential businesses?
