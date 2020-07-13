LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Boyd Gaming confirmed the company would move forward with permanent layoffs to a portion of its workforce on Monday.
The employees in the layoff are ones who were previously furloughed and not called back to work.
A statement from Boyd said the decision was difficult and they would financially assist the employees included in the layoff.
"As was previously reported, in May we issued WARN Act letters advising certain team members of the possibility of layoffs in July. While we have been able to reopen most of our properties since that time, we are still facing significant restrictions on our business, and visitation levels remain well below pre-pandemic levels," the statement from Boyd said.
The company did not confirm how many employees would be notified, but said it was on the lower end of the range of the WARN Act letter, which was cited between 25% and 60%.
This is just the start of the job losses. Unless we shut down now , the virus will force an even worse outcome because we re-opened too soon. Many will find out it was a bad idea to listen to this President on this one.
