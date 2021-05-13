LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Boyd Gaming announced Thursday that its Nevada properties have received approval to return to 100% capacity in its gaming areas.
According to a news release, the company received approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board on May 11
to return to 100% capacity in gaming areas at all of its currently operating Nevada properties.
The properties include: The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Aliante, Sam’s Town, Cannery, the California, Fremont and Jokers Wild.
The release notes that masks are still required inside our properties, and all non-gaming areas remain at 80% capacity, in compliance with current government directives.
