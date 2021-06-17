LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Boyd Gaming is hosting a career fair at Gold Coast next week.
The company is looking to fill 75 positions, for security officers and surveillance agents at Boyd Gaming properties around the valley.
It's happening on June 22nd, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Some jobs will be offered on the spot.
Boyd Gaming says to expect to be at the event for a while to go through the interview process.
You can apply for the open positions ahead of the career fair on https://www.boydcareers.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.