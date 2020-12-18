LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A resident of the state-run veterans home in Boulder City died on Friday after battling COVID-19 in the hospital for two weeks.
The 64-year-old peacetime veteran served in the U.S. Army and resided in the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City. His treatment required a ventilator.
The death is not the first. A 90-year-old resident of the home died of COVID-19 complications in November.
“It is very difficult for all of us at the Nevada Department of Veterans Services (NDVS) and SNSVH to lose another resident to the coronavirus," said Kat Miller, director of the Department of Veterans Services in a statement on Friday.
The first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be administered at the Southern Nevada veterans home before the end of the year. The second dose is expected in January 2021.
“The vaccine cannot happen soon enough and we are grateful that SNSVH is designated as a Tier 1 location by the State of Nevada in the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Playbook,” said Miller.
According the department, all staff who care for residents are tested for COVID-19 before every shift, and are immediately sent home to self-quarantine if they test positive. Residents are tested at least twice a week.
Furthermore, family visits require appointments and must be conducted outside from behind a plexiglass barrier. Visits are limited to 20 minutes to accommodate multiple families visiting.
