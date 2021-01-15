LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Boulder City Fire Department and Boulder City hospital will launch a COVID-19 vaccination program starting Jan. 25
The city estimates it will be able to vaccinate more than 1,500 Boulder City residents per week over the next three months. The city will be using the Moderna vaccine and expects to deliver an estimated 380 doses per day.
“This is the chance for the residents of this great community to protect themselves from this deadly pandemic, as well as protect their families, friends and neighbors,” Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus said in a statement. “We cannot move forward and get back to normal as long as the cases continue to climb and more of our loved ones are lost to this virus. I am proud of the ambitious schedule the team from the City and the hospital has put forth, getting through an estimated 300+ vaccinations per day.”
The city will administer vaccines to those 70 and older and educators. Identification will be required, and educators will need to bring a valid school ID.
Scheduling for the next priority group, those ages 65-69, will be announced in the coming weeks. Boulder City officials said the next group of vaccinations will go to those 16-64 with underlying conditions, those with disabilities and those experiencing homelessness. Healthy adults are last on the list.
MAKING AN APPOINTMENT
Boulder City residents must call the Parks and Recreation Department at 702-293-9256 to make an appointment. Offices are open Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. Those without an appointment will be refused service, city officials said.
Officials ask residents not to leave a message or try to contact other staff for appointment information. The office will be closed Jan. 18 for MLK Day.
Clinics will be held at two locations:
- Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.
- Boulder City Hospital, 901 Adams Blvd.
Clinics will start Jan. 25 and run Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. for people 70 years of age and older and educators.
