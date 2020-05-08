LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Boulder City police need help taking care of their horses. The mounted patrol unit is utilized on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year’s Eve and at other large events across the valley.
Boulder City now has the only mounted patrol unit in Southern Nevada. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police disbanded their UNIT shortly after the coronavirus outbreak began.
LVMPD gave its equipment and one horse to Boulder City.
The Mounted Patrol Unit does not get any funding from the city or the police department. Officers own and take care of their horses out-of-pocket and through donations.
They want to build a new training arena for the horses. They already have the land secured.
Currently, Boulder City police are training their horses in an empty lot. To build the new arena and stables, they need to raise at least $35,000.
To learn more or help, email: BCPDmountedunit@gmail.com
