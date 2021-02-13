LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Securing a COVID-19 vaccine appointment and then showing up is different for Southern Nevadan seniors. Some experience waiting in line for hours while others have a relatively quick appointment.
Boulder City tweeted out that they are aware people were having trouble getting through the phone line to book an appointment on January 19. Margaret Creelman, 78, responded "Tried all day. Impossible."
“After two days of trying, of frustration, we finally did get through, and we finally got an appointment, but then they canceled us! But why? It wasn't their fault because there was no vaccine,” Creelman said Saturday of her and her husband William's experience.
Their February 5 appointments were canceled but then rescheduled for February 9. Creelman reflected back on feeling frustrated at first, but said she now feels grateful and understands the fluid situation.
"I think we were very lucky. The Southern Nevada Health [District] and the Parks and Rec here in Boulder City have just done a tremendous job with getting the rollout together," she said.
On Tuesday, she and her 82-year-old husband went to Boulder City Hospital to receive their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
"They gave us a lecture explaining everything about the vaccine, about the process ... what we could expect. And facilities that were available to us. Very thorough explanation, I think," he said.
Creelman said they were done in less than an hour.
The couple said they feel confident about the whole process and they're both optimistic this will only bring them closer to seeing family in April. They haven't met their grandson Alex yet.
"Being able to get back with our family again, you still have to be careful," he said.
"We will be able to see our family in April with some reservation and you know you still have to be careful,” she said.
The couple will receive their second dose on March 9.
