LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Starting today, visitors to city hall and city-operated facilities in Boulder City do not have to wear a mask if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Employees and visitors who are unvaccinated will be required to wear a mask, the city said on Monday. The announcement comes after Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance, which has been adopted by Nevada, that say fully vaccinated customers can go unmasked indoors with little risk of spreading COVID-19.
Boulder City staff will continue to encourage customers to conduct business electronically or by phone and to use plexiglass in some circumstances to help with mitigation of disease transmission.
Starting July 1, the city will resume late fees and disconnection processes, after the city halted late fees and disconnections for non-payment of utility bills since March 2020.
