LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- It might be easier than you think to get a booster shot in the Las Vegas Valley right now.
The Centers for Disease Control has current guidance issued that said you have to be over 65 or work in a high-risk setting to be eligible for the COVID-19 booster shot. Administrators of booster shots here in southern Nevada are turning a blind eye to the government's strictest eligibility requirements.
"We ask people to self-attest as to the risk," said Dr. Cort Lohff, chief medical officer, Southern Nevada Health District. "We don't require any documentation or proof that they're eligible for the booster."
SNHD officials addressed any concern over having enough booster shoots.
"It does not," said Lohff. "At this point, we have plenty of vaccine available, so we're not worried about that."
Lohff said, "We really want people to come and get that booster."
A simple search online showed dozens of booster shot appointments currently available within the health district's several clinic locations across the valley, and at places like CVS and Walgreens across Clark County.
Meanwhile, the county's COVID-19 test positivity rate and hospitalization count ticked upward over the weekend. Dr. Lohff said most of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.
The health district urges people to continue showing up to receive their first dose of the vaccine as well.
