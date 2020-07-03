BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- Boat repairs at Envy Marine in Boulder City have been skyrocketing, as people look to spend more time outdoors after months of quarantine.
“Very busy, ever since the coronavirus started and everything got put on lock down we’ve been busy just non-stop,” said Robert Engel, manager and lead technician at Envy Marine.
The extra work is causing him to put in extra hours. Engel usually gets in around 7:30 am and doesn’t leave until after dark.
“I’m usually doing 12-14 hours days, every day. Everyday since the corona started,” said Engel.
Envy marine customers say the reason they are rushing to make repairs is to spend more time outside after months of being indoors.
"I mean you can only look at these four walls in your home for so long. It's so nice to be able to get out and enjoy the Lake and enjoy our boat and get out of the house," said Jackie Ferrando, an Envy Marine customer.
Usually it takes about two weeks to repair and return a boat to its owner. However, with the number of customers coming in, the turn around now is more like a month.
“We’ve got so many boats, you can see this is only part of the boats. We got a whole bunch of other boats out back. We probably have about forty boats on the property right now,” said Engel.
The cost for repairs depends on the type of boat and the service it needs.
Most people are usually spending between $500 and $8,000 dollars per visit.
Ferrando and her husband spent even more.
"Tens of thousands to get it fixed," said Ferrando.
