LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The national blood bank Vitalant, formerly known as United Blood Services, announced on Wednesday that it is testing all blood donations for antibodies that indicate whether a person has had COVID-19 and has built up immunity to the virus.
In partnership with the University Medical Center and UNLV, Vitalant has been seeking donors who have been infected with coronavirus, to collect their plasma containing antibodies that help fight the virus. The plasma is used in convalescent plasma treatment, which is the only FDA-approved treatment for COVID-19 available.
“While a positive antibody test does not mean that someone is immune to COVID-19, it does mean that they may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma in the future and help people with the disease,” said Cliff Numark, Vitalant’s Chief of Marketing in a statement on Wednesday.
Vitalant’s intent is for donors who find out that they have the antibodies, to come back to donate plasma to be used to treat others infected with coronavirus.
Donors are urged to give blood as soon as possible. Visit vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 to make an appointment.
