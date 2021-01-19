LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Longtime Las Vegas costume shop Black Cat Costumes & Novelties is shutting its doors after more than 16 years.
In a post on Facebook Monday night, Black Cat said that "due to ongoing government restrictions, we can no longer keep our doors open." Adding, "We held on as long as we could."
Located at 2350 S. Rainbow Boulevard, the shop said it will be liquidating all store fixtures at this time, and will be selling all merchandise up to 50% off beginning Feb. 1.
Those interested in reserving a specific item are asked to call or message the shop directly.
"Everything must go!" they said in the post.
