LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A person at Bishop Gorman High School tested positive for COVID-19 after a return to in-person classes, according to a letter sent to the school.
In a letter the parents and students, BGHS Principal Kevin Kiefer and President John Kilduff confirmed that the school learned of the positive test Thursday. Students returned to campus for the first day of school on Tuesday.
School officials said they were in contact with the Southern Nevada Health District and notified the families of 20 affected students in a singular class that may have been exposed. The Diocese of Las Vegas along with BGHS faculty and staff were notified.
The SNHD reportedly recommended all students in the on-campus class enter distance learning for the next 14 days, and BGHS officials said they would follow that recommendation. BGHS said the affected classroom underwent full sanitation after learning of the positive case.
"Based on the underlying circumstances of this case, we do not anticipate any changes in the health status of the impacted students," the letter said.
Additional details of what class was impacted or who tested positive weren't immediately available. BGHS communications coordinator Isabel Henry said the school had no further comment as of Friday morning.
Boy! The news was just waiting for this.
A CASE ! It probably broke your hearts it wasn't a death, hospitalization, or even a sickness. It probably galled you that you to include the words that no change to anyone's health status was expected.
The media and its masters are the only people keeping this bug alive.
