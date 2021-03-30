LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Billy Idol has announced he will perform a limited residency at the Cosmopolitan on the Las Vegas Strip in October.
According to a news release, Billy Idol will perform Saturday, Oct. 16 – Sunday, Oct. 17 and Friday, Oct. 22 – Saturday, Oct. 23 at The Chelsea.
In the release, the Cosmopolitan said, "the limited residency helps ignite the highly anticipated return of live entertainment to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, with additional concerts and experiences to be announced in the near future."
“The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has remained at the forefront of the Las Vegas entertainment scene for the last ten years. We are honored to host Billy Idol at The Chelsea for what is sure to be an unforgettable re-introduction of live entertainment to the resort,” said The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Vice President of Entertainment, Fedor Banuchi. “As Las Vegas continues to rebound, we look forward to releasing details on new and exciting live concerts and events coming this summer to the resort.”
Tickets for Billy Idol at The Chelsea will go on sale Friday, April 2 at 10 a.m. PST online at www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or through Ticketmaster at 800.745.3000. Pre-sale tickets available on Thursday, April 1 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. PST with code LVIDOL for venue presale, and TMIDOL for Ticketmaster presale. Tickets start at $39 with reserved seating starting at $69, plus applicable taxes and fees.
