LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new bill proposed in the Nevada Legislature Wednesday would use federal dollars to improve the state's outdated unemployment systems.
Assembly Bill 484 would allocate federal funds to Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation to upgrade the state's unemployment insurance system. The bill would set aside about $54,000 toward the upgrades.
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the department was overwhelmed with claims, leading to a major backlog and many claimants receiving delayed payments.
Senate Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson are listed as the sponsors of the bill, which was referred to the Assembly Ways and Means Committee.
Gov. Steve Sisolak released the following statement on the bill:
Throughout the pandemic, the employees at [DETR] have worked to connect eligible Nevadans to their benefits amidst historic claim levels and an unprecedented strain on the antiquated unemployment insurance (UI) system. That’s why during my State of the State address and in the Every Nevadan Recovery Framework, I made it a top priority to modernize DETR'S UI system so our State has the proper tools to get benefits out the door quickly and detect and prevent fraud.
Assembly Bill 484 would utilize eligible federal dollars to help give DETR the system they need to properly serve Nevadans during the good times and the hardest times. I look forward to the passage of this critical legislation that will create a more resilient Nevada for our residents and I thank the Legislature for their partnership in bringing this vision to life.
