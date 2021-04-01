LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The pandemic may change the way Nevadans vote forever. A new bill in the Nevada Assembly could make mail-in voting permanent in the state.
Assembly Bill 321 is set to be heard Thursday, and it would implement the same voting system Nevada used in 2020, for all future elections.
The bill's sponsor, Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, said the bill increases voter access, while also improving election security.
If passed, registered voters would automatically receive a mail-in ballot unless they choose to opt out. The bill would also require voter registration lists be updated monthly with death records.
