LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The buffet at the Bellagio will reopen to diners on July 16.
According to a news release, the buffet will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
According to the release, "Bellagio’s Buffet presents a variety of stations to satisfy any craving. Highlights include the resort’s beloved Omelet Station, traditional breakfast items, pasta and pizza as well as extensive Eggs Benedict options, Fried Chicken and Waffles and a Toast Bar."
Pricing:
- Monday-Thursday: $39.99
- Friday-Saturday: $45.99
- Children 5 years of age and under eat complimentary
- Children 6-11 years of age eat for 50 percent off
Reservations are available for groups of 12 or more.
This is such great news. I don't know what is wrong with Station and Boyd.
