LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- MGM Resorts said it is preparing several properties for their reopening on Thursday, June 4, including Bellagio.
Bellagio has several safety and health features for guests to feel welcomed when doors open, they said. Everything from plexiglass dividers to hand washing stations and touchless technology will be new for visitors to get used to.
MGM Resorts is rolling out a plan to have 30% occupancy at its hotels and 50% capacity on the casino floor.
Keeping employees and staff safe is MGM's top priorities, they said. MGM's safety plan includes screening and temperature checks, as well as personal protective equipment for visitors and the requirement for staff to wear masks.
MGM's team said they hope visitors maintain social distancing at opening properties.
New York-New York, MGM Grand and Signature are all scheduled to reopen Thursday at 10 a.m.
