LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Upon reopening on June 4, MGM Resorts has announced that the Bellagio will relaunch its iconic Fountain Show with three songs dedicated to the "strength and resiliency of front line workers, the country, and the people of Las Vegas, respectively."
According to a news release, complementing its regular rotation of songs and performances, the Fountains of Bellagio will play three songs to commemorate Las Vegas' reopening throughout the day:
- "Simple gifts" - a tribute to frontline workers
- "Star Spangled Banner" - commemorating the country's strength through the crisis
- "Viva Las Vegas" - celebrating the resiliency of the people of Las Vegas
The Fountains of Bellagio debuted in 1998 and have become a quintessential part of the Las Vegas experience for visitors across the globe, the release said.
The Bellagio will reopen to the public at 10 a.m. June 4, with MGM Grand and the New York-New York set to open at 11 a.m.
