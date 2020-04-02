Question: How is Metro dealing with evictions?
Answer: Governor Sisolak has a press release on his website there you can get the latest information directly from his office. The highlights of this are simple new evictions will be processed and former evictions to occur and Metro is honoring that request. However, there are exceptions just because that order is in place doesn’t mean that you don’t have to pay your rent. The exception from the governor is that if you are a danger to others or are causing property damage evictions will still happen.
Question: What about evictions on the elderly?
Answer: Evictions on the elderly are strongly discouraged. This is not the time to put our elderly outside just because they don’t have money for their rent. If you believe that you are a victim of an unlawful eviction and you are not an elderly person your option is to contact the attorney general’s office and make a complaint. If you are an elderly person or you have someone in your family that has been evicted and they are elderly, you can contact the Las Vegas Metro Police Department. We have an elder abuse section and we will come out and investigate. Landlords must remember that if you evict elderly than you could face charges of elderly abuse.
Question: You are still responding to emergency calls, does that include gatherings of 10 or more?
Answer: We have a hierarchy of calls when it comes to responding to emergency and non-emergency calls. The gathering of 10 or more is considered a non-emergency call for us unless there is criminal activity happening. We first respond to the calls that have crime involved: robberies, or burglaries (for example) are in progress. Not saying these calls are not important, as the governor did send out a directive and we must follow it, however we must look at the priority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.