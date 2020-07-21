NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Enrollment for students at Expertise Barber and Cosmetology Institute in North Las Vegas is now being delayed due to a shortage of beauty products.
“A lot of students are wanting to come to school but we are pushing back because of the lack of availability in products,” said Janise Robinson, Campus Director for Expertise Barber and Cosmetology Institute.
Before the pandemic, Robinson said she could place and order and go pick it up the next day, but now that same order is taking much longer to receive.
“Now I am having to wait probably an extra two weeks before I can get supplies,” said Robinson.
Je Kim owns LV Beauty Supply in North Las Vegas and says people like Robinson call him all the time.
Kim says he is having problems getting supplies too and the shortage is due to plastic bottle manufacturers in China sending bottles to be filled with things like hand sanitizer.
Kim said that has left beauty companies with limited bottles to fill with products like barbicide and hair color.
“There is a massive shortage of supplies on a daily basis...anything related with bottles. Hair products, chemicals and so forth that pertains to bottles, massive shortage,” said Kim.
Kim said he used to place an order and receive about 100 pieces of product.
Now those orders only include 12 and sometimes 6 pieces of product.
Robinson says getting those products is also costing more.
They are coming from other countries and she is putting in calls to people she hasn’t spoken to in years to see where she can get her hands on some.
“I call people in New York, I call people in DC. We’ve called everywhere just to see if we can get the products and everything we need so that we can continue to be in business,” said Robinson.
