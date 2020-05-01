LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As Governor Steve Sisolak announced bars are not allowed to open in Phase 1 of lifted restrictions, bar owners across the Valley are speaking out with proposals on how to safely operate in the "new normal."
Governor Sisolak announced businesses such as bars, nightclubs, casinos and concerts will not be allowed to reopen yet in Phase 1 of Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery.
"It was disappointing. I think anybody that wants to comply should be allowed to open up," said managing partner Cody Tomboli of E-String Bar and Grill in Henderson and BarCode in Las Vegas. The Henderson establishment offers gaming, karaoke, pool, live music as well as a bar and pizza restaurant Da Crust.
Bars like EString propose distributing masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer and other personal protective equipment to guests and staff upon reopening.
Management will hire sanitizing crews to spray the facility.
Foothills Tavern posted a video on Facebook showing a demonstration of how checks of guests can be done at the door.
Tomboli showed FOX5 how numerous chairs were removed from the establishment to cut down occupancy to 25 percent.
Bars across the Valley have announced during the shutdown that they will close for good. Some have stated they cannot reopen, if regulations mandate only 25 percent occupancy.
"I have five friends that do not think they will reopen," Tomboli said, warning that other taverns that solely sell alcohol could be severely affected by closures.
Sisolak said, while bars cannot open in the first part of Phase 1, county authorities could have greater discretion on what eventually reopens in their jurisdictions.
