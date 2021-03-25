BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (FOX5) -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey lifted COVID-19 restrictions on businesses statewide Thursday morning.
According to the governor's order, businesses in the state can resume “normal business operations.”
In other words, COVID-19 guidelines have shifted from state requirements to recommendations.
Mask wearing and social distancing are no longer requirements, although businesses have been given the option to continue with restrictions if they choose.
“Now we can start opening up and letting more people in and it’s going to be nice,” said Crystal Szilard, bartender at O’learys Pub in Bullhead City, Arizona.
Events with 50 or more people no longer need approval from local governments.
“And hopefully soon the other side of the river, Laughlin, will start opening up,” said Szilard.
