LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Just before midnight Friday, most Clark County bars were told to close down once again per a directive from Gov. Steve Sisolak.
"Bars in certain counties in Nevada will be returning to similar restrictions laid out in Phase 1," said Gov. Sisolak on Thursday.
Bars purely focused on serving alcohol either had to close down entirely or shift to curbside pickup, but according to Gov. Sisolak in that same Thursday address the rules are different for bars that serve food.
The owner of Rebar in downtown Las Vegas said that's why we've seeing some places try to wiggle around the rules this weekend.
"Even though we've been serving food at Rebar since the day we opened, we technically don't have a restaurant license,” Rebar owner, Derek Stonebarger said. “And the way that I read the paper that was sent out by the governor is that bars or taverns that do not have a restaurant license should not be allowed to be open right now."
The official wording in Section 6 of the latest directive states bars, pubs, taverns, breweries, distilleries and wineries “not licensed to serve food shall close and remain closed."
"I think there's a lot of places maybe serving some chips and hotdogs who are staying open,” Stonebarger said. “Which, is kind of shocking for someone like me who reads the rule as if you don't have proper licensing to serve food, you cannot stay open."
Stonebarger’s found creative ways to generate business despite the restrictions in the past. The website they launched for curbside pickup is still up and running and Rebar's rear patio area is shared with Stonebarger’s other business, a bar and restaurant Davey’s.
"We'll also open our restaurant side. We have two bars. One of them has both the bar license and the restaurant license so it's able to open and it will reopen in a couple weeks," he said.
He added that they will make it through this, but it's tough and he's frustrated that bars following the rules are being clumped in and punished alongside the ones who aren't.
"It's not easy to be a business owner right now but if you can do it like how we were, we should be able to continue operating,” he said. “Having said that it would make sense to focus on the businesses that might not be in compliance rather than just a blanket closure of a certain kind of business."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.