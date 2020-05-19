LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A popular downtown bar plans to reopen on Thursday with dinner and a show for up to 22 socially distanced parties of two.
Rebar, which doubles as an antique shop, has rearranged its back patio to make it possible for parties to maintain six feet apart from each other while watching a live music performance. The inside of the bar will continue to operate as a general store and drive-thru liquor store.
Following public health guidelines for reopening, the bar-restaurant has cut its maximum occupancy in half and placed sanitizing supplies throughout the venue.
Owner Derek Stonebarger said guests will not be required to wear face coverings while outside, but will need them to be admitted into the building.
“We have air conditioning in there. We don’t want that to be jeopardized, especially with the food and cocktails we’ll be serving,” he said.
Restaurants and bars that serve food were permitted to reopen in Nevada on May 9, the beginning of Phase 1 of Governor Steve Sisolak's reopening plan. Standalone bars that do not serve food have not been cleared to reopen.
The restaurant has six shows scheduled for Thursday-Saturday, with tickets at rebartickets.com.
