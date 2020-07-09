LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment on Thursday announced that it will reopen Bally's Las Vegas later this month.
According to a news release, Bally's will resume operations on July 23 at 10 a.m.
The company said that Bally's reopening comes following successful reopenings of Caesars Palace, Flamingo Las Vegas, Harrah's Las Vegas and the Paris.
Caesars also recently reopened the gaming floor and other amenities at The LINQ Hotel + Experience, as well as The LINQ Promenade, High Roller Observation Wheel, FLY LINQ and Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck.
“We continue to see solid customer interest in visiting Las Vegas this summer and, as a result, we are pleased to announce the reopening of Bally’s Las Vegas – gaming, hotel, restaurants and other amenities – on July 23rd,” said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. “We have capped hotel occupancy at our other reopened Las Vegas properties and believe that opening another casino resort, rather than increasing hotel occupancy caps, better supports our enhanced focus on health and safety at this time,” he added.
According to the release, the following amenities will open at Bally’s Las Vegas:
Food and Beverage
Burger Brasserie
Bucca di Beppo
Bally’s Food Court
Tequila Taqueria
Lobby Bar
Sully’s Bar
The all-new Indigo Lounge, overlooking the casino floor.
Shiver Bar
LaVazza
Pool
Blu Pool
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.