Baby's Bounty partnered with the Southern Nevada Health District to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As COVID-19 vaccination efforts ramp up in the Las Vegas Valley, Baby's Bounty was offering the shot Wednesday.

The North Las Vegas diaper bank event helps struggling families get diapers for free.

On Wednesday, people picking up baby supplies at the MLK Senior Center were also able to get a COVID-19 shot. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were available.

Those getting a second shot will be able to get it at next month's diaper drive.

