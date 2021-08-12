LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As COVID-19 vaccination efforts ramp up in the Las Vegas Valley, Baby's Bounty was offering the shot Wednesday.
The North Las Vegas diaper bank event helps struggling families get diapers for free.
On Wednesday, people picking up baby supplies at the MLK Senior Center were also able to get a COVID-19 shot. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were available.
Those getting a second shot will be able to get it at next month's diaper drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.