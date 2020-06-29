LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Avi Resort & Casino in Laughlin, Nevada announced on Monday it would temporarily close from midnight June 29 through July 10.
The decision was made after a planned retesting of 400 employees resulted in "a few team members" testing positive for COVID-19.
"In keeping with our core values of ensuring the safety and health of our team members and guests, we believe a few is too many," the company wrote in a press release. The statement also said the significant rise in cases "in the local area is of utmost concern."
❗ ❗ 📢 Official Announcement📢 ❗ ❗ Avi Resort & Casino temporarily suspends all operations of the casino and hotel as of midnight June 29th, 2020 until July 10th, 2020. As a results of the suspension, July 4 fireworks show will be canceled. pic.twitter.com/KVh0YL6nL8— Avi Resort & Casino (@AviResortCasino) June 30, 2020
The closure will allow the property to re-examine every aspect of the operation, the statement said, including disinfection procedures, social distancing measures, health checks, testing protocols, masking and how to best protect guests and employees.
All hotel reservations for arrival dates up to July 10 will be canceled and fully refunded. All guests with existing reservations will be given a comp for a future trip.
