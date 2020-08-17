LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Advocates are pushing for changes at the state level to prevent hundreds of thousands of Nevadans from becoming homeless, after the eviction moratorium expires.
After September 1, Governor Steve Sisolak’s executive order to halt evictions expires. According to Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, the Attorney General’s Office will not honor payment agreements created during the moratorium.
Some studies suggest 300,000 Nevadans are at risk of losing their homes.
“We are still under circumstances no one anticipated five to six months ago…we think judges are going to be on the side of tenants,” said attorney Enrique Acuna with the organization.
Acuna said LACSN is working with the Nevada Supreme Court to push for mediation procedures to keep thousands of people in their homes, and find workable solutions to help people pay back rent they owe. Solutions could include negotiating for a lower amount of backpay owed, to drafting new payment plans.
Evictions must be ordered by a judge, and an eviction order must be presented by a constable to residents. A landlord cannot evict their own tenants from a property or lock them out.
If your case goes to mediation, Acuna said tenants must be realistic about how much they can afford monthly for rent: can they afford the backpay, and monthly rent?
After the moratorium ends, rent must be paid on time after September 1.
