LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford is warning Nevadans of ongoing scams related to the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and planned financial relief from the U.S. government.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought bad actors to our state, who will stop at nothing to prey on Nevadans who are already suffering from the effects of the pandemic," Ford said. "If you want to share your vaccine status on social media we suggest posting the sticker you get. it's always a good idea to think twice before posting anything on a social media platforms that could be used to steal your identity."
Ford said the state is also seeing a number of fake vaccine distribution scams, where the scammers charge fees for a shot.
He says no health department or vaccination site would allow you to receive the vaccine ahead of schedule for a fee.
